OpenText deconstructs the application of AI and might benefit its customers

OpenText, a global software company, upholds its standing as a trustworthy collaborator in handling the most complex business issues worldwide, by offering dependable information management services and solutions. The organisation, which has a reputable footprint in many industries, recently held annual OpenText Public Sector Mbizo for customers to discuss the year’s highlights and provide additional insight into their 2024 goals.

One of the event’s core themes was Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how the government could use AI to improve service delivery. The company explained the importance of AI and the Cloud in improving efficiencies in business. OpenText also has a graduate development academy, the Sediba Digital Academy programme focused on growing the talent pool, and creating meaningful employment opportunities.

The Star spoke to Ntsako Maluleke, from Limpopo, who recently graduated from the programme and shared exciting details about his journey. Maluleke said he did not know much about the company at first but when he found out about it, it was interesting. “I wanted to be in a space that explores data and information management. Ever since I have been enjoying the journey.

“I am from a village called Basani, close to Malamulele town in Limpopo. I grew up in Germiston, Gauteng, and this is where I went to primary and high school. I enrolled at the University of the Witwatersrand where I obtained my Bachelor of Science degree. I started the graduate programme on May 1, 2023. “OpenText is my first workplace experience and I have loved it because there is so much to learn from the people, the culture. I believe that I will look back with a smile someday, and realise the impact of the academy,” said Maluleke. Next year, they plan to double the number of graduates in the programme and place them with customers and partners for practical workplace experience in Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape.