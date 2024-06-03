Opera singer raises SA flag high, making it to ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ final

Opera singer Innocent Masuku has raised the South African flag high at the 2024 ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ competition after singing his way to the final. Masuku who advanced to the semifinals, also won the audience award and competed in the highly contested final on Sunday. Despite the fact that he did not win the competition, Masuku was extremely popular among the judges and the audience.

The Mpumalanga-born star had received a scholarship from the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT) to study towards a Masters in Opera at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. OMT Chair, Rebecca Oppenheimer, expressed her pride at Masuku’s performance, highlighting that the exposure opens doors for exceptional talent to shine on global platforms. “It’s only when you attempt something big that you stand above the crowd, win or lose. We are so proud of Innocent Masuku. One of our goals is to provide postgraduate scholarship opportunities for exceptional individuals to pursue international studies in the performing and creative arts. We believe this exposure opens doors for exceptional talent to shine on global platforms and be brand ambassadors for South Africa. Innocent, you truly embody that goal,” said Oppenheimer.

Growing up in eMkhondo (Piet Retief), music was part of the Masuku family’s life, and something that always spoke to his heart. He decided to join the choir, mainly so he could be with a friend, Sihle Mahlobo. But after his teacher told him to sing a solo, his life changed. Since then Masuku has developed a new appreciation for music and opera, realising that he could now perform something that garnered attention for all the right reasons.

Given that desire, he studied music at Tshwane University of Technology before busking on the streets until he was accepted by the Cape Town Opera Company. His enthusiasm for opera grew, and he applied to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where he was accepted in 2020. Every year, around 250 singers from all over the world audition for admission to the Academy and compete for the top 12 spots. Not only did Masuku win first place, but Guildhall also awarded him a scholarship to cover his tuition and living costs.