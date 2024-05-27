Operation Dudula ditch UDM for a ‘sweeter deal’ with Patriotic Alliance

Operation Dudula has refuted claims that it has an alliance agreement with the United Democratic Movement (UDM) despite the party having said as much. Operation Dudula is an anti-migrant civic organisation turned political party.

Operation Dudula’s Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) Isaac Lesole told The Star on Monday that the organisation only sent a proposal to UDM, which according to him, they did not agree on. “We don’t have an agreement with UDM we only send a proposal, we did not agree with UDM’s response or counter proposal, we got a better and sweeter deal with Patriotic Alliance,” Lesole said. The organisation’s DSG said they have a strategic relationship with Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Lesole said the agreement between them and PA will see both parties putting the people of South Africa first by uniting the patriotic voice. “It means our voice against illegal migration will now be louder than before. It means Operation Dudula will now have a voice in the National Assembly through the Patriotic Alliance.” On voting plans, Lesole said Dudula was only contesting three provinces namely Limpopo, Gauteng and Western Cape, which meant that on the national ballot, all members and supporters would be encouraged to vote for Dudula.

“On regional ballot (second ballot), we are voting for PA. Provincial ballot (third ballot) everyone in Gauteng, Limpopo and Western Cape is voting for Operation Dudula,” added the DSG. He, however, said that in all other provinces, Operation Dudula members would be voting for PA. PA’s deputy President Kenny Kunene on Monday said he was pleased with the partnership between his organisation and Operation Dudula.

Kunene also dismissed the UDM’s allegations that it had an agreement with Dudula. “The UDM only has a proposal with Dudula, they did not sign anything with them,” PA’s second in command concluded. Sources within the UDM structure accused Lesole of playing the party as he was the one that was pushing for the organisation to announce the partnership via a media conference.