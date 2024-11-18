Operation Dudula protests against foreign nationals in Soweto spaza shops

The Operation Dudula Movement orchestrated a protest at the Jabulani Service Centre in Soweto on Monday, halting operations as community members rallied against the registration of foreign nationals who own spaza shops in the locality. This protest forms part of a broader campaign by Operation Dudula aimed at returning the spaza shop economy to South Africans and ensuring that locals reclaim their businesses in the township environment.

The timing of the protest is significant, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last Friday of new measures to combat food-borne illnesses, which have reportedly claimed the lives of over 23 children and affected more than 800 individuals across the country. As part of this initiative, Ramaphosa mandated that spaza shop owners must register their businesses within 21 days to avoid closure. Operation Dudula seized on this moment, making their message clear: they do not want foreign nationals operating spaza shops.

Leaders of the movement, including Zandile Dabula, took to the streets with a resolute cry. “Basically it’s a demonstration that we no longer want these people. They can’t even register. We don’t want them to register their spaza shops. This space must be reserved for South Africans,” Dabula declared, echoing the sentiments of many participants in the protest. Discontent among community members was palpable, with accusations levied against undocumented foreign nationals for exploiting loopholes in the registration process. One protester claimed that these individuals were utilising the identities of their landlords to falsely portray themselves as South African citizens eligible for registration.

“These individuals are using their landlords’ details to falsely register as legally eligible. This whole thing is flawed and we are not going to accept their behaviour,” the resident asserted. The frustrations were further compounded by the sentiments of community elder Gogo Mabel Gumbi, who placed blame squarely on the African National Congress (ANC) and its leadership. “We are tired of illegal foreigners. We no longer want them to occupy our spaza shops. We are also disappointed with our leaders who are protecting them. Even our president said we must chase them away, then he changed and said they must register their businesses. I love the ANC but what they are doing to us is not right,” she lamented.