Operation Shanela yields more positive results with 277 held

Johannesburg - Over the long weekend, the province’s high-density Operation Shanela continued and generated good results, with more than 277 individuals apprehended. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said 89 people were arrested for allegedly being in the country illegally, 36 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, nine for common assault, 10 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 14 for burglaries at residential and business premises, 12 for malicious damage to property and four for murder.

“In Orkney on June 18, at about 12:30, police were called to a scene where a 52-year-old man was allegedly found in the street in possession of a shotgun, which he pointed towards the police, and he was successfully convinced by the police to put the firearm down. “Thereafter, the suspect was immediately arrested for attempted murder and informed the police that he shot his 50-year-old wife. Upon arrival at the nearby house, the body of his wife was found lying on a sofa with a gunshot wound to her head. “She was declared dead by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services. The suspect will appear before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Tuesday. And the police seized a total of seven firearms from the murder suspect.”