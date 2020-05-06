OPINION: Covid-19 pandemic threatens to deliver devastating blow to efforts of eradicating child marriage

She was found hanging in the village of Ranganathapura at the end of last month, and died soon afterwards.

Sudha committed suicide after being forced to marry a relative. The government body tasked with the prevention of child marriage said the marriage went unnoticed by the authorities for longer than usual because the responsible officer was not working due to India’s coronavirus lockdown. If the marriage had come to the attention of the authorities earlier, maybe Sudha would be alive.

Each year, 12 million girls across the world are married. Countries in West and Central Africa, as well as South Asia have the highest prevalence of child marriage. In Niger, for example, 76% of women between the ages of 20 and 24 were first married before they were 18. In Bangladesh, it is 59%.

Chioma Nwosu

Child marriage remains a universal challenge and occurs across cultures and religions. The practice is a grave violation of human rights. It often amounts to giving men a license to rape.

Child marriage robs the victims of the chance to realise their potential. It also increases their exposure to the risks of domestic violence, early pregnancy, and contracting HIV.

The causes of child marriage are complex. The main factors include gender inequality, antiquated cultural norms, and poverty. In many parts of the world, girls are not seen as potential wage earners, but as a financial burden, which marriage transfers to the husband’s family.

According to a 2018 UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) report, there has been a decline in the global rate of child marriage, with 25 million averted in the past decade. A few days ago, however, the UN Population Fund warned that the Covid-19 pandemic threatens to deliver a devastating blow to efforts to eradicate child marriage.

During the Ebola virus outbreak from 2014-16, West Africa saw a sharp increase in child marriage. Loss of income made it more difficult for families to educate their children, and girls were the first to drop out of school because of sociocultural norms. Many were then married off.

With Covid-19, we are likely to see similar effects on a global scale. Unicef predicts there will be 13 million additional cases of child marriage over the next 10 years.

Dr Rainer Ebert

To avert such a setback, it is now more important than ever to address the root causes of child marriage - poverty and gender norms - which also sustain other social evils exacerbated by the pandemic, from domestic violence to female genital mutilation.

Global institutions such as the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund have pledged tens of billions of dollars to help low-income countries mitigate the impact of the pandemic. That money, however, pales in comparison with the trillions the US, Europe, China, and Japan are pumping into their economies, and much more needs to be done to assist poor families in low-income countries.

National governments must be even more vigilant in enforcing laws against child marriage, work to minimise disruptions in education, and raise awareness about the effects of child marriage. Otherwise,the pandemic will be a catastrophe for girls.

Nwosu is a Lagos-based copywriter and digital marketer; Ebert is an international research associate at the University of Dar es Salaam.