Oppenheimer-funded party, RISE Mzansi falls behind in election national results

As of Friday, day two after the elections, the ANC is leading in national results with 41.88%, followed by the DA (23.22%), Umkhonto weSizwe (11.52%) and the EFF (9.48%). However, the Oppenheimer-funded Rise Mzansi is falling behind in the national results, with 0.42% at 33 675 votes.

Despite the slow increase in the national results, the party expressed its confidence in securing seats at the National Assembly. “The people of South Africa are sending RISE Mzansi to Parliament to represent them and to be their voice. It is something that we do not take lightly, it is why we signed a People’s Contract to bind public representatives and communities, where our Members of Parliament will be, among other things, accessible and accountable,” said RISE Mzansi national spokesperson, Gugu Ndima. She alluded that the year-old party is humbled for being part of the top 10 leading parties, in spite of falling behind in the big three metros,: KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Gauteng. In Gauteng, RISE Mzansi currently has 0.88%, following the Patriotic Alliance; Cape Town is 0.43% and in KZN, the party managed to garner 0.11% of the total votes.

“Let’s wait for the final tally before we give a full assessment, but we are humbled by already being placed in the top 10 in Gauteng,” said Ndima. RISE Mzansi received a cash injection of R15 million from Rebecca Oppenheimer, which sparked engagement on social media, and during the party’s campaign trail in various political debates. The party’s fund declaration received a sceptical response from the public, doubting its credibility and integrity.