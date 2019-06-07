Two-year-old Courtney Ntimane was mauled to death by a leopard.

The Kruger National Park (KNP) have said the leopards that mauled the toddler son of a staff member to death on Wednesday were acting on “opportunists instinct.” Two-year-old Courtney Ntimane was at Malelane living quarters while he was visiting his father Isaiah Ntimane, 35, who works as a water operator in the park with his mother.

The leopard climbed over a tree next to the fence and jumped into the quarter’s yard around and attacked Courtney while his parents were in the cottage. The toddler was them rushed to Shongwe Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

KNP released a statement on Thursday which said the two leopards, an adult female and sub-adult female - which were in the immediate vicinity of the scene - were shot on Wednesday evening.

“The postmortem on the leopards revealed that they were in very good condition with good teeth and no obvious injuries prior to death,” said KNP spokesperson Isaac Phaahla in the statement.

According to them, the adult leopard was carrying a lot of body fat but had an empty gut while the younger leopard was in “great condition” with fresh impala in its stomach.

“This means that they were not desperate animals and it probably was opportunistic instinct on the part of the adult,” said Phaahla.

South African National Parks (SANParks) added that they wanted to reassure visitors and stakeholders who visit KNP that the park is “safe as long as they observe rules and regulations when in the Park, especially around illegal feeding of animals.”

“SANParks strongly discourages people from doing such as these wild animals lose their fear of humans and venture into these areas,” Phaahla concluded.

Courtney’s funeral will be held on Sunday at Mkhuhlu, Mpumalanga.