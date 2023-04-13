Parties associated with the Multi Party Coalition in Johannesburg were expected to begin a series of engagements to chart a path back into the seat of power in Joburg. ActionSA National chairperson Michael Beaumont said yesterday parties would begin formal engagements next week to form a pact that would remove the government of local unity led by Al Jama-ah mayor, Thapelo Amad.

ActionSA has submitted three motions of no confidence against Amad, the Speaker of the Municipal Council Colleen Makhubele and the Chief Whip of Council. The turning point in municipal politics came after a series of questionable events involving the mayor. The latest being an interview that Amad did with the SABC where he announced plans to secure a R9.5bn loan for “service delivery” and “smart city.” “I think in terms of the coalition we will need to begin discussions with our former Multi Party Coalition about how the removal of the ANC,EFF can be removed and we also need to discuss how we can get a coalition majority,” Beaumont said.

Beaumont said ActionSA believed that the PA should also be lobbied over to the former Multi Party Coalition. The PA had threatened to leave the current coalition with the ANC and the EFF in Johannesburg. The party was expected to meet on Wednesday where the NEC of the party was expected to make a decision on the matter. The PA had complained about being disrespect in the coalition of local unity with the ANC and the EFF. “The point is that the PA may need to be included going forward and we would venture perhaps two others who may find themselves amenable to joining another coalition,” Beaumont said.