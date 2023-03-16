Opposition political parties vow to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - On Wednesday, the opposition political parties represented in parliament met in Cape Town and resolved to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa by 2024. The meeting, led by General Bantu Holomisa of the United Democratic Alliance (UDM), coincided with the EFF’s media briefing in Johannesburg, where EFF leader Julius Malema vowed to use the upcoming national shutdown as one of the methods to put pressure on Ramaphosa to step aside.

Speaking after the meeting, Holomisa remarked that the meeting was productive, as the parties had agreed on a number of resolutions, including the IEC’s state of readiness for the 2024 general elections. "Today’s meeting with opposition party leaders was very fruitful. Several resolutions were made in terms of the coalitions, the IEC’s state of readiness, load shedding, and Phala Phala, amongst others. The forum will meet again in April 2023," he said. In a statement charting out the outcomes of the meeting, the parties, which include ATM, DA, PAC, COPE, AIC, IFP, Al Jama-Ah, ACDP, UDM, and Build One SA, all agreed on the need to form a coalition that would ensure the ANC is booted out of power.

"The leaders of the opposition parties present agreed that one-party dominance breeds corruption and acknowledged that coalitions are here to stay. Regarding the state of readiness of the IEC, it was resolved that the IEC should be requested to hold a special meeting of the National Political Liaison Committee (NPLC), with the leaders of political parties present, between April 5 and 7, 2023," Holomisa said. Another hot topic under discussion was the issue of load shedding, which continues to affect homes and businesses, with reports indicating that companies were losing profits due to the added pressure to buy diesel as an alternative to load shedding. "The leaders noted that the national shutdown and picketing at the Pretoria High Court are planned for March 20, 2023, and expressed a desire that these events take place peacefully and without incident," the parties added.

When it comes to the Phala Phala farm scandal, which continues to dog President Cyril Ramaphosa due to the recent Sars report, the parties agreed to continue pursuing various methods to hold Ramaphosa accountable. "The opposition parties present noted the legal proceedings undertaken by the ATM and the DA’s proposal that an ad hoc committee should be established to investigate the entire matter and that these can proceed concurrently." According to Holomisa, the ATM and the DA also briefed the meeting on their court challenges regarding the acting public protector’s report on Phala Phala, which extolled Ramaphosa.