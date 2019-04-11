File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - About 50 people took to the streets on Thursday morning and blocked roads in and around Orange Grove, demanding services delivery. They later gathered at the corners of 6th and 12th avenue to hand over their memorandum to the ward councillor.

Yaseen Theba of Vision Tactical, a private security company that was at the protest, said there are no informal dwellers in the area, and the protesters were residents residing in some houses in the area.

In their memorandum, the residents highlighted issues of service delivery including an incomplete clinic and lack of recreational facilities in the area.

They also demanded that the government must convert the unused government buildings in the area into RDP houses for residents.

The residents also said they did not want to be addressed by the Joburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba and called on president Cyril Ramaphosa to come and address their issues.

They added that they will only be addressed by the president or an official from the presidency.

Police, however, restored calm in the area and cleared all the affected roads.

No damages to property were reported during the protest.

Captain Mavela Masondo of provincial head office said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officials helped restore calm in the area by dispersing a group of protesters that intended to block Louis Botha Avenue in the early hours.

“The situation is calm at the moment and all major roads are opened, the traffic is flowing and police will continue to patrol the area,” Masondo said.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar from JMPD confirmed that the situation was calm in Orange Grove and that motorists could use the roads again.

The Star