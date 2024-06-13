Organisation urges support for responsible fatherhood as key for the future of SA’s youth

Father A Nation (FAN) has urged policymakers and society to support fathers in their roles as parents, role models, leaders and nation-builders during South Africa’s National Youth Day and Father’s Day celebrations. The non-profit company (NPC) is actively working to combat gender-based violence, crime, and fatherlessness by empowering men to become nation-builders, fathers and role models.

The absence of positive male influence and the prevalence of destructive masculine behaviour are significant societal issues that have far-reaching impacts, contributing to broken families, crime, poverty, poor leadership, and a crippled nation. Craig Wilkinson, CEO and founder of FAN, is a prominent NPC focusing on addressing fatherlessness and promoting positive masculinity among men. “The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. Their development hinges on strong, positive influences. We are at a pivotal moment in our country's history.

“The harsh realities of toxic masculinity and fatherlessness contribute to moral bankruptcy and a host of destructive behaviours among boys and men. “By addressing these issues, we can raise good men and leaders who will positively contribute to families, society, and the future of our country,” he said. Research indicates a significant correlation between fatherlessness and social issues such as violence, corruption, gender-based violence, low education, and mental illness, suggesting positive masculine behaviour as a solution.

It is also detailed that South Africa is recognising the importance of responsible fatherhood and positive masculinity in society, despite social issues, to foster better societal development. FAN believes that when fathers are supported in being present and engaged parents, the benefits extend far beyond individual families. The positive influence of involved fathers on children’s development, families’ well-being, communities, and the country as a whole cannot be overstated.

“The path to lasting societal change begins by fostering a culture of integrity within the family unit from an early age, laying the foundation for a thriving and equitable society, and creating a ripple effect of positive change that will benefit the entire nation. “As we celebrate National Youth Day and Father’s Day, let us appreciate and recognise the valuable role of fathers in our lives and communities. Let’s also collectively strive for a future where society holds men and women to higher standards and upholds their role in raising better leaders who build thriving communities.” On a mission to raise the next generation of men to build a safe and prosperous South Africa, FAN has been running mentorship programmes, educational workshops and community initiatives across the country in communities, schools, colleges and corporations since 2010.