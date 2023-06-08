Orlando Pirates notes Thembinkosi Lorch’s assault guilty verdict

Johannesburg – The Orlando Pirates Football Club has noted the decision handed down by the Randburg Magistrate Court regarding Thembinkosi Lorch on Tuesday. South African soccer superstar Lorch was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lord was arrested on September 7, 2020, following an incident that happened at his place of residence in Midrand on September 6, 2020. "Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys." "On arrival, an argument ensued, and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her and beat her while pulling her up and down. She called for help, and his friend came to her rescue," read an NPA statement.

The club said that they reiterated their stance against violence perpetrated against women and children, and as a result, when this matter came to light in 2020, the club carried out its own investigation. "Following our internal investigations, the club charged Mr. Lorch with serious misconduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge, and the club imposed a sanction of a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy," said a club statement. The club said that Lorch also informed the club that he had instructed attorneys to assist him with the criminal charges against him and that they intended to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions ("DPP") to make representations regarding the charges against him so that he could go through a diversion programme.

"He further advised that he was attending therapy with Dr. Nomsa Nkuna-Boikanyo as part of his rehabilitation. The Club approved that he complete therapy with Dr. Nkuna-Boikanyo instead of running a parallel process organised by the Club," read the statement. The club said the player informed the club that he had completed anger management therapy and completed the prescribed number of sessions, and since then Lorch has not been involved in any similar incident or an incident involving violence. The club further said that they are confident that the anger management therapy was an appropriate corrective measure.