Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole, Correctional Services contacted Reeva’s parents

CORRECTIONAL Services has confirmed that murderer Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole, eight years into his imprisonment for killing his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius has effectively served half of his 15-year jail sentence, meaning he was now eligible for parole.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Steenkamp’s parents have been contacted about the potential parole. “The Department of Correctional Services can confirm its engagement with the family of the late Reeva Steenkamp on a matter involving inmate Oscar Pistorius,” Nxumalo. Steenkamp’s parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, have been approached for the Victim-Offender-Dialogue. This would entail a meeting between the family and Pistorius.

“The department introduced Victim-Offender-Dialogue (VOD) in November 2012, with an aim of strengthening the Department’s rehabilitation interventions geared to change the behaviour of offenders, and place the victims at the centre of the criminal justice system,” Nxumalo said. Some reports have indicated that the department has not dealt with the Steenkamps with sensitivity. FILE – Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, is consoled by his wife June Steenkamp during the sentencing hearing of Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in this October 15, 2014. File photo: Antoine de Ras/Reuters Pool Nxumalo denied this: “It was necessary that the Steenkamp family be approached and this was done with utmost care as the victims must be prepared before they participate in the VOD.