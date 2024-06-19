Our allegiance is with the people not the GNU: Hlabisa

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says South Africans voters desired for political parties to work together. Zibi said they did so as they were tired of not being provided services for.

“We are elected to go to Parliament, in the event that we have an opportunity to be part of Government Of National Unity (GNU) we will, but ours would be to be in position that will be meaningful. “We will absolutely be part of the national dialogue, as we would like to bring changes to the lives of our people,” Rise Mzansi leader said. Zibi said every political party had a right to protest but what was critical was to save guard the decorum of democracy.

He said it was wrong of political parties to peddle lies and propaganda in dividing the country. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said his party wasn’t new in a GNU, he said the current GNU must make sure it works for the people. Hlabisa said the fact that you were part of the GNU didn’t guarantee that one would get a ministerial position.

“One can contribute by just being part of the GNU, it doesn’t mean if you are part of the GNU you will be getting a seat. By being a good citizen one must make sure that they contribute without benefiting anything for the betterment of your country,” IFP leader said. Hlabisa as the IFP, they would deal with matters on basis of merit. He said his party’s position would be on the side of the people of South Africa. The country’s President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will take his oath of office on Wednesday.