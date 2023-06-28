Outcry at Transport MMC Kunene's alcohol post

Johannesburg - City of Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has received criticism on social media after a video of him seemingly publicising alcohol was shared. In the video, Kunene can be seen going into a liquor store and simultaneously talking about its reasonable prices and picking up an order of multiple bottles of alcohol.

The “Sushi King”, as he is affectionately called, has sparked different reactions, with many accusing him of misconduct and promoting alcohol. Ntsiki Mazwai is among the flood of people who reacted to Kunene’s video, pointing out that he cannot be a leader who endorses alcohol. “We CANNOT have leaders endorsing alcohol. @Kenny_T_Kunene this is UNACCEPTABLE, DESPICABLE AND IT’S PART OF THE TRASH SUSHI BEHAVIOR YOU MUST LEAVE BEHIND WHEN CALLED TO SERVE!!! SIES RHA!!! THE THINGS YOU FOUND FOR MONEY.”

“In a country with an alcohol and poverty problem, the last thing you want to see is your elected official showing off his wealth and buying alcohol like he’s going to a 90’s rap video shoot,” said @Dawg86. Andza @BleqJedi, who echoed Mazwai’s sentiments, said: “It’s not a leader, this one. You, people, are forcing leadership on him. He is there to make a buck. Let the guy live his best life, even if it means selling fake dreams. They preach how they hate Nigerians but how he was happy and knows one in person. They playing you.” User @Kuntra Fresh said: “My man, this guy has had money for years. Back in 2010, he used to own the most lavish club called ZAR, man has been enjoying his money for years, now that he is MMC, I’d understand if he was doing it with stolen money. But then again, let me tool.”

Lenyasa La_ Manyasa @lenyasalaafrica also shared his sentiments, highlighting that leaders need to be treated like other citizens. “I need leaders like this; after all, it’s not that deep. Leaders must just live ordinarily like any other citizen. I can do with a president like Kenny. He’s an MMC of the people,” said Manyasa. While chatter continues on social media, The Star reached out to Kunene for comment, but there has been no response.