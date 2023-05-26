An urgent delivery plan is underway at 61 schools to provide clean, drinkable water to learners BY FRIDAY morning, 21 people were reported to have died from cholera after an outbreak in Hammanskraal, Pretoria. This was according to the Gauteng Department of Health, which revealed that patients seen at the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, stood at 203. Of these 22 patients were transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.

“The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera seen at Jubilee is standing at 44, and, to date, 74 patients are admitted due to gastrointestinal infection,” the department said. “The department continues to urge people to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitizer before handling food and after using the toilet. “We advise the public to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and dehydration symptoms, so they can receive medical treatment.”

The department reiterated its call for the public to avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water, and said it was undertaking an urgent water delivery plan at schools in Hammanskraal, to provide access to clean and drinkable water for learners. Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, said: The department has developed an urgent delivery plan was underway at about 61 schools, and this plan will continue until there is a lasting solution to the matter.“ This follows the death of a three-year-old in hospital while receiving medical treatment last week, after allegedly displaying symptoms of the water borne disease, while two others were admitted after showing symptoms of cholera.