Teachers and learners at Merafe Primary School in Tladi, Soweto, are forced to ask to use toilets in the neighbourhood due to the neglected state of those at their school. The Star visited the school on Wednesday and was greeted by a dilapidated school with broken windows, uncut grass, and weeds growing from the gutters.

It has about 400 learners.

Two pupils at the school confirmed that they did not have toilets, and a boy who lives in the area said he usually went home to relieve himself during break.

Asked about the toilets, the school principal did not confirm or deny the claims. However, he would not allow The Star to inspect the toilets, saying the Department of Education should rather be contacted.

* Dineo and *Thabo, who live close to the school, said it had only two functioning toilets. Teachers, on the other hand, preferred to go around the neighbourhood asking to use residents' loos.

Dineo said the matter had been discussed at length before and taken to the relevant authorities to address. However, she said, nothing had come of that.

“No one seems to care. District was contacted, but nothing was done. The department’s spokesperson is well aware of the issue, yet there has been no action.”

Thabo said the schoolchildren were now using two toilets meant for teachers.

“This is dangerous to children. Imagine the whole school sharing two toilets teachers are also running away from using such facilities,” he said.

According to Thabo, they had engaged with the management of the school many times, wanting to know what was being done to sort out the problem.

However, they were told to contact either the district office or the department.

“The principal could not comment on the issues tabled to him and we were advised to engage with the relevant stakeholders,” he said.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the department was aware that most of the toilets at the school were not working.

He said they had been damaged during a break-in at the school.

“The current state of the toilets started this year when the school had a break-in, in which all the pipes and taps were stolen and the toilet seats were broken,” Mabona said.

However, Thabo rubbished the claim that the problem was recent, saying the toilets had been dysfunctional since last year.

“The issue of toilets at the school has been like this since June 2018,” he said. “The only incident that happened this year is the breaking of school windows during the holidays.”

Mabona also confirmed that windows at the school had been broken and that the principal became aware of them a day before the beginning of the second term.

He said the department was in the process of appointing a contractor to fix the toilets.

* Not their real names