Over 46 000 stolen payment cards on the dark web are South African

It was also found that as many as 46 737 (0.9%) of the analysed payment cards belonged to South Africans, making South Africa the 12th most affected country globally.

Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity advisor at NordVPN, a virtual private network service provider, says the information sold alongside these cards makes them much more dangerous.

“In the past, experts linked payment card fraud to brute-forcing attacks – when a criminal tries to guess a payment card number and CVV to use their victim’s card. However, most of the cards we found during our research were sold alongside the email and home addresses of their victims, which are impossible to brute force. We can therefore conclude that they were stolen using more sophisticated methods, such as phishing and malware,” said Warmenhoven

According to NordVPN, by selling the database analysed in the research, cybercriminals could earn more than R340 million in total.