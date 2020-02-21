Over a 1000 pupils forced to stay home due to sewage spillage at school









A member of the community in Orange Farm, south of Joburg, helps with cleaning at the Nomini Primary School, where sewage spillage contaminated classrooms. Learners from the school have been unable to attend classes for almost a week. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) Learners at Nomini Primary School in Orange Farm are expected to resume their classes on Monday following a week of no school due to a hazardous leakage of sewage into classrooms. The school had suspended learning a week ago following failed appeals to the Gauteng Department of Education to carry out repairs. The Star visited the school in the south of Joburg this week and witnessed puddles of dirty sewage-contaminated water outside classrooms. Some of the water was seeping into classrooms. It was these conditions that led to parents to force the principal to shut down the school. More than a 1000 pupils were forced to stay home. The school has been experiencing sewage leaks since last year. The waste material seeps into the foundation-phase classrooms, posing a danger to the learners.

A staff member said when the leaks started, the school governing body (SGB) appointed a contractor to fix them, however, in October the leakage escalated disrupting classes.

“That is when we could no longer operate smoothly and we also started to reach out to the department but couldn’t get their attention until this year,” said the staff member.

The SGB said they tried to get the department’s help to no avail. On Monday, they again went to the district offices to inform them about the closure of the school.

Chairperson Khensani Masango said officials had promised to supply water and VIP toilets while they effected the repairs. Masango said they were worried about the health of learners and teachers.

Last week, a foundation-phase teacher spent a night in hospital after suffering an allergic reaction.

"It was a normal school day and I was teaching and the sewage was leaking, dirty water was flooding throughout to the foundation phase. Next thing I had an insect bite on my lower lip and my face reacted badly. I ended up in hospital.”

A parent said her Grade 6 child developed a skin rash due to the leakage. Although the learner’s health was being spared by staying at home, parents were worried this might also expose them to bad things.

“Our children might be easily influenced and start doing bad things. I mean there is no school the whole day so they will just roam around the township and they might start smoking and experimenting with the wrong things,” said Marry Thamaye.

Masango said that because the school was old, it was difficult to fix the leak.

“We must also note that the school is very old and the pipes were installed long ago. The roots of the trees might also have an impact on these pipes underneath,” she said.

Masango confirmed that contractors began work on Thursday and that schooling would resume on Monday. She said they were concerned because they did not know how long the repair process would take and whether the noise would disturb classes.

“They will be at the school for the next two weeks or so. They will dig around the sewage and add bacteria chemicals before pupils return to class. We have also received VIP toilets and we’re hoping that water will be supplied before class resumes.”

Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said learners would be relocated to another school should there be delays.