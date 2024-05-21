Over a million YouTube viewers captivated by Tyla’s video about township culture

South African soloist and music sensation Tyla has choreographed a video to showcase township culture in Soweto.
Tyla is renowned for her songs that offer an innovative take on pop and R&B. The local artist continues to establish herself as one of the talented and admirable young artists, as noted by her Grammy Award, a controversial Met Gala appearance, BET nominations, and the recently released music video for her song ''Jump".
Following the release of her video featuring American celebrity Gunna and Jamaican DJ Skillibeng, Tyla Seethal, who earned international recognition, Tyla has been complimented for maintaining her consistency and representing township culture.
This video, currently sitting on over a million views on YouTube just a few hours after its release, has seen most of the ‘Water’ hitmaker’s fans speak fondly about her and the team behind her success.
X user identified as Vusi. Mz sang the artist’s praise and said: “You see now that Tyla's music video makes sense. It has the essence of that Caribbean sound, but without leaving out the Joburg and South African parts of it, even capturing the haibo with Zulu warriors. Tyla and her team are really the greatest thing to ever happen to South African music. Fairs, you can add the industry plant statements, but at the end of the day, she prides herself on being South African, and that's all that matters to me, tbh.’’
Another user, PAL @pal, also spoke fondly about Tyla giving credit to others involved in the making of her song. “I am scrolling through Instagram stories, and so many talented creators were involved in the Jump video—from wardrobe to make-up to video to photography. Tyla's camp puts young artists from so many disciplines on display. Okes rarely get the recognition that they truly deserve. I LOVE THAT.”
In more interesting news underscoring the recognition of SA music, Tyla, Focalistic, Tyler ICU, and Makhadzi are on the list of nominees for the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards this year.
Tyla bagged two nominations for Best R&B/pop Female Artist and once for Best New Artist, while Nicki Minaj trailed Drake by just six nods on the international scene.
Makhadzi and Tyler ICU are up for Best New International Act, Tyla and Focalistic are nominated for Best International Act, and Tyla’s ‘Water’ is up for the Viewer’s Choice Award.
SZA, J. Cole, Victoria Monét, and Sexyy Red are each eligible for five nominations, while Beyoncé, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, and Usher tie for four nominations each.
The Star