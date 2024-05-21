Over a million YouTube viewers captivated by Tyla’s video about township culture

Tyla is renowned for her songs that offer an innovative take on pop and R&B. The local artist continues to establish herself as one of the talented and admirable young artists, as noted by her Grammy Award, a controversial Met Gala appearance, BET nominations, and the recently released music video for her song ''Jump".

Following the release of her video featuring American celebrity Gunna and Jamaican DJ Skillibeng, Tyla Seethal, who earned international recognition, Tyla has been complimented for maintaining her consistency and representing township culture.

This video, currently sitting on over a million views on YouTube just a few hours after its release, has seen most of the ‘Water’ hitmaker’s fans speak fondly about her and the team behind her success.

X user identified as Vusi. Mz sang the artist’s praise and said: “You see now that Tyla's music video makes sense. It has the essence of that Caribbean sound, but without leaving out the Joburg and South African parts of it, even capturing the haibo with Zulu warriors. Tyla and her team are really the greatest thing to ever happen to South African music. Fairs, you can add the industry plant statements, but at the end of the day, she prides herself on being South African, and that's all that matters to me, tbh.’’