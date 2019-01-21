According to the Oxfam Report, the number of people living in poverty in South African has increased by 11% from 27.3 million in 2011 to 30.4 million in 2015. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

The term "the rich keep getting richer" is best illustrated by the $2 billion (R27.7bn) a day increase in the wealth of the world's dollar billionaires over the last year alone.



This while the poorest 3.8 billion people became poorer by 11% - according to the annual release of Oxfam's Inequality report on Monday.







Speaking at the South Africa release on Monday, Oxfam SA's executive director Sipho Mthathi said South Africa mirrored various global trends in the report, despite the government's efforts over the last 25 years.





"This election cycle in South Africa is possibly the worst, as the population living in poverty has increased by 11% from 27.3 million (people) in 2011 to 30.4 million in 2015," Mthathi said.





The report added that the number of persons in the country living in what is extreme poverty -- that is, people living below the 2015 Food Poverty Line of R441 per person a month -- increased from 11 million in 2011 to 13.8 million in 2015, which represents 25.2% of the population.





"Even the quality of the provision of basic goods and services, especially education and healthcare, remains skewed. The schools where the majority of black South Africans go remain under-resourced as they cater for ever-growing numbers of learners.





"Inequalities are also evident in our health system, where resources are concentrated in the private sector which caters for less than 20% of the population," Mthathi added.





Black African females in South Africa bore the worst brunt of the poverty, where 49.2% of them lived below the lower bound poverty line in 2015.



