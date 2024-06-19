PAC latest party to join GNU promises to scrutinise ANC/DA decisions

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), which on Tuesday became the latest political party to join President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC-led Government of National Unity (GNU), has promised to do more than just be the yes men of the new governing bloc to unveiled in the coming days. PAC has joined the likes of the DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, the NFP and Patricia de Lille’s GOOD Party as part of the new bloc of parties earmarked for positions in the National Assembly soon to be unveiled by Ramaphosa following his inauguration set for the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

“The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has thrown the spanner into the works, challenging the deep-seated inferiority complex and the misguided belief that in every deal involving so called "whites", Africans will be outmanoeuvred. We are committed to exposing false pretences and lies, ensuring that the truth prevails. Watch the space,” the party said on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, in a statement by party spokesperson, Apa Pooe, the PAC said its National Executive Committee (NEC) recently convened and reached a historic resolution to form party of the GNU. “The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has recently convened and reached a historic resolution that we will be part of the National Government of Unity (GNU). This strategic decision is driven by our commitment to influence policy positions from within the government, ensuring that our superior logic and vision guide the nation towards progressive and equitable development,” Pooe said.

The five parties, excluding the PAC, represent represent 273 (68%) of the seats in the NA. On Monday, the ANC thanked all the parties inside the GNU and urged those outside the fold to also join in and become part of the new collaborative government. “Discussions with other parties are ongoing in the spirit of inclusivity. The ANC once again takes this opportunity to invite political parties who resolved to define themselves outside this effort to reconsider and join the GNU,” the ANC said.

Pooe said the PAC’s participation in the new bloc is inspired by it belief in collaboration and the desire to ensure that right-wing elements are kept in check. “Our participation in the GNU is rooted in the belief that the PAC can effectively steer the country away from right-leaning tendencies and protect the gains achieved thus far. We are dedicated to accelerating the pace of development, ensuring that it benefits all South Africans and aligns with the ideals of justice and equality. “A crucial aspect of our engagement in the GNU negotiations is the restitution of land. The PAC firmly believes that land restitution is not just a policy issue but a fundamental right and a cornerstone of true liberation. We will advocate for comprehensive land restitution that addresses historical injustices and empowers the dispossessed,“ he said.