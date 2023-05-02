Pacina sets record straight on school nutrition project

Johannesburg - Pacina Retail said it is aware of the current dissatisfaction with the status of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) in KwaZulu-Natal, further addressing rumours about the collapse of the programme. Last week, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal announced that the National School Nutrition Programme tender awarded to Pacina Retail was terminated.

This comes after the company allegedly failed to deliver food to 5 000 schools in that province. The retailer explains that it is not true that they had failed to deliver, claiming that over 2 400 tonnes of non-perishable/dry foods and over 3 000 tonnes of perishable foods were delivered to those collection points. “Pacina would like to set the record straight regarding recent unfounded rumours, and misleading allegations of the collapse of the programme.

“We understand the concerns of the public and want to clarify that the infancy glitches experienced due to logistical challenges during the first two days of the programme were quickly resolved, and did not collapse the programme,” Pacina said. “Since April 14, 2023, Pacina continued to deliver food to the agreed collection points of all 12 districts in the province, where the 1 765 SMMEs (who are themselves independently contracted to the Department of Basic Education in KZN) were then to collect and deliver to 5 446 schools in the province,” it said. The KwaZulu-Natal department of education acknowledged the glitches in the delivery of food to some schools that are beneficiaries of the programme in the province, and said they are working around the clock to solve them.

“After getting a report on Wednesday, the education MEC Mbali Frazer directed the department’s top management to swiftly engage the affected districts and stakeholders in order to understand the root causes of the challenges, and ascertain their extent,” the department said. “It was with shock and regret that the department discovered that there were logistical challenges on the part of the main service provider. This unfortunate situation currently faced by schools, communities, and service providers is deeply regretted. “The department and the affected service provider have been working to resolve these challenges. The KwaZulu-Natal education department wishes to reaffirm its commitment to providing all its 5 400 schools with nutritious meals as expected,” it said.