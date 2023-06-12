‘Packed classes amid dumped schools’

Johannesburg - Gauteng reportedly has more than 20 abandoned and incomplete schools, with pupils being taught in overcrowded classrooms. "Thousands of Gauteng learners are being taught in overcrowded classrooms as the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development fails to complete more than 20 abandoned and incomplete schools across the province," said Khume Ramulifho, MPL, the DA Gauteng spokesperson for Education.

According to Ramulifho, the setting in which some Gauteng pupils were taught was not suitable for providing a great education. "The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has budgeted for the construction of new schools and the renovation of dilapidated school infrastructure. The Department of Infrastructure Development constantly fails to deliver on time and within budget. "For far too long, the DA has been demanding that GDE be responsible for building its own schools because the Department of Infrastructure Development has failed."

Ramulifho said of the more than 20 abandoned and incomplete schools, 10 projects were awarded in the past five years: Nanciefield Primary School, Rus Ter Vaal Secondary School, Ahanang Intermediate Primary School, Bramfischerville Primary School, Thubelihle Primary School, Hillcrest Primary School, Mayibuye Primary School, LG Holele Secondary School, Laerskool Frikkie Meyer and Kwadedangendlale Secondary School. "This information was revealed by the Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development, Lebogang Maile, in a written reply to the DA’s questions tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL). "According to MEC Maile, many of these incomplete and abandoned school projects have gone over budget and have not been completed within the stipulated time frames.

"For example, the initial cost of the Hillcrest Primary School project was R9 310 577; they have spent R10 280 106, and the estimated cost of the project is R19 946 099. The same is true for Mayibuye Primary School – the initial contract was R88 823 181, they have spent R98 766 350, and the estimated cost for the project is R125 843 775. "The Department of Infrastructure Development’s poor planning and lack of oversight of school projects have resulted in money being wasted on projects. "The DA reiterates its call for the GDE to manage its own infrastructure projects and directly account for resources allocated to improve teaching and learning conditions.