LONDON - A paedophile jailed after plotting with his depraved girlfriend to have a baby so they could sexually abuse it, has been released - and now lives just minutes from a nursery school. Alexander McCracken, 39, a former police officer who was jailed in 2015, has been in the one-bedroom flat in his home town since just before Christmas.

Although he is being monitored by the local council, police and probation service under a specialist programme for sexual offenders, questions have been raised about why he is allowed to live just a five-minute walk from vulnerable young children.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “I don’t understand why he was able to get a flat by a school.”

Disgraced McCracken, from Ayr, had spent nine years with Strathclyde Police before being exposed in 2010 as a swinger and £400-a-night bisexual prostitute.

In 2015, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting sharing horrific images of child abuse online with then-girlfriend Sharon Campbell.

The perverted couple had described themselves in an online profile as a “no limits pedo couple, especially love newborn baby”, while McCracken said he wanted to “breed a baby boy” to abuse “as soon as born”, and would “deffo rape a little baby girl”.

When police raided his home, they found more than 500 hardcore child abuse images, most involving babies or toddlers.

The source added: “I have a young kid and I don’t feel great with the knowledge he’s just walking about. I’m sure most parents would feel the same.” - Daily Mail