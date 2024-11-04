Pakistan grapples with surge in drug-related cases, particularly among youth

Reports emerging from Pakistan indicate a troubling rise in drug-related cases, particularly among the youth. According to the local publication Business Recorder, a recent meeting of the National Assembly Committee on Narcotics Control expressed profound dissatisfaction with the increasing prevalence of drug abuse in educational institutions and the ongoing cross-border drug trafficking that exacerbates this imminent crisis. Under mounting pressure, the Pakistani government has urged the Ministry of Narcotics Control to implement more effective strategies aimed at curbing drug use within schools and colleges. The committee meeting, chaired by Malik Shah, laid bare the deep concerns regarding the drug culture infiltrating Islamabad's scholarly corridors.

Malik Sohail Khan, a member of the narcotics committee, articulated his worries regarding the alarming incidence of drug use among students, reinforcing the committee's call for immediate and decisive action. The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) presented updates to the committee that reflected the challenging landscape of drug enforcement in Pakistan. Despite its total workforce of only 3,200 personnel, with 516 assigned to the vast province of Balochistan, the ANF faces an uphill battle. Balochistan, covering 47% of the country's territory, is significantly underserved, hindering effective responses to drug trafficking, particularly in high-risk regions such as Dalbadin, Turbat, and Gwadar.

Khan pointed an accusatory finger at the ANF, questioning its efficacy in maintaining a drug-free environment within the capital, Islamabad, which, despite being less extensive than many other regions, remains problematic. “We and the ANF emphasise the need for additional resources and personnel to tackle drug trafficking in these regions,” he insisted, pinpointing the dire need for a bolstered workforce to counteract the alarming trends. In response, the ANF Director underscored ongoing operations targeting areas in close proximity to educational institutions.

However, he asserted that the broader responsibility for addressing drug issues within these institutes rests squarely on the institutions themselves. “The fight against drugs requires a collective effort from all sectors of society,” he explained, reiterating the role of educational bodies in the enforcement of drug control. Concerns were also raised regarding drug usage among Pakistan's elite, with MNA Abdul Hakeem Baloch highlighting the grim reality that powerful drug traffickers avoid accountability due to their wealth and access to high-profile legal representation. Calls for robust legislative measures to tackle such impunity are gaining traction among lawmakers desperate for structural reform. Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Shehzad Durani, disclosed a stark statistic during the meeting, reporting that the ANF has seized an impressive 125 metric tons of various narcotics this year alone, reflecting the scale of the battle against drug abuse.