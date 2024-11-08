Pakistan's discrimination against Sikh minority deepens amid recent visa denials and Bhagat Singh controversy

The government of Pakistan has been accused of discriminating against its Sikh minority and historical prominent figures of the struggle. The government of Pakistan is under fire for its apparent discriminatory stance towards its Sikh minority, following alarming allegations of neglect of both religious rights and historical recognition. Recently, over 1,500 Sikh devotees were denied visas to visit sacred sites during Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Purab, presenting yet another indication of the government's systematic insensitivity towards this religious minority.

According to reports from Khalsa Vox, the implications of such actions extend beyond mere religious governance; they signal a troubling trend that jeopardises the historical legacy of significant figures tied to the subcontinent’s freedom struggle. A pivotal moment in this ongoing issue is the shelving of a long-anticipated plan to rename Shadman Chowk in Lahore after Bhagat Singh — one of the region’s most revered freedom fighters — accompanied by the refusal to erect a statue in his honour at the site. The sanctity of Bhagat Singh’s legacy has been questioned by Commodore (retd) Tariq Majeed, who controversially termed him a “criminal,” attempting to frame Singh as akin to a terrorist rather than a revolutionary hero.

Singh's execution at the tender age of 23 at the hands of British colonial rulers, following his bold acts of defiance and civil rights activism, immortalised him as a martyr in the eyes of many, particularly in Northern India. Majeed's remarks have left many unsettled, suggesting that recognising Singh could undermine Islamic and cultural values inherent to Pakistan. This narrative not only diminishes Bhagat Singh's contributions to the freedom struggle but also raises larger questions about how Pakistan perceives and treats its diverse cultural and religious demographics. Critics argue that the refusal to grant visas to Sikh pilgrims and the rejection of Bhagat Singh’s commemoration reflect a deeper issue within Pakistani society. Observers contend this reluctance to embrace the diverse heritage of its minorities compromises religious freedoms and poses a significant barrier to diplomatic relations, particularly with India, which views these incidents as unjust provocations.