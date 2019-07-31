Palesa Madiba. File picture: Supplied

Three years after the remains of Palesa Madiba of Soweto were found in a shallow grave in her friend’s backyard, the police have arrested a suspect. Madiba, a University of Johannesburg student, went missing after spending the weekend at her friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi’s house in Phiri in August 2013. The 19-year-old student was expected home in Diepkloof after the weekend, but she never arrived, and disappeared without trace.

Her disappearance sent her family and the police on a frantic search that took more than two years until 2015, when police recovered remains believed to have been hers in a shallow grave in Mkhwanazi’s backyard after a tip-off.

DNA tests were conducted and it was confirmed that the remains were those of Palesa.

In January 2016, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane handed over her remains to her family at a ceremony held at Diepkloof mortuary.

Makhura told the family that the police would ensure that those responsible for her death would be arrested.

“As a family, you have gone through a lot of pain since Palesa disappeared. Today is more painful, because you have always hoped that maybe you would receive news from us that she is alive, and that one day she would return home,” the premier said at the time.

Makhura said arrests were imminent. But a suspect was only arrested three years later.

The arrest comes days before the commemoration of the sixth anniversary of Palesa’s disappearance, and as the country observes Women’s Month.

Palesa’s paternal uncle Morena Madiba said the suspect was arrested on Monday in Protea Glen, Soweto, and appeared in the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

But National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane could not confirm the arrest.

Morena said despite the funeral the Madiba family held for her in 2016, the family could not get closure because they still don't know what exactly happened to Palesa.

“We will get closure once we hear what happened to her at that time, and who was involved. But for now we are still waiting,” he said.

Morena said the past six years had left the family traumatised.

“Our journey was a difficult one. When it first happened we asked around, but people did not have answers. We just came back from the court where the guy appeared.”

Morena said the case was moved from one investigating officer to the next in the past six years. Last year, the police said the case had been handed to the director of public prosecutions.

“Now that a suspect has been arrested, the family has hope for closure,” he said.