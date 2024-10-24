Panyaza Lesufi denies ambitions to lead ANC amid political tensions

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has dismissed assertions that he has ambitions to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa and occupy the ANC’s top job. The claims came after a public spat between the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Lesufi, sparking a silent demonstration outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

The silent protest occurred during the ANC’s “100 days of Government of National Unity” celebrations, where supporters of Lesufi held up placards reading “Don’t kill Chris Hani again” and “We are Panyaza Lesufi, Panyaza Lesufi is us”. Last week, The Star reported that Mbalula was not entirely happy with Lesufi causing tensions and intimations that a succession battle between the two had ensued. The tension between Mbalula and Lesufi was further highlighted when ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa took a subtle jab at Mbalula during his keynote address. Ramaphosa clarified that it is the ANC, not Mbalula, that leads at Luthuli House.

Sources within the ANC have also asserted that Lesufi was gunning for the ANC top job come the party’s 56th elective conference in 2027. Some have gone as far as predicting that Lesufi was on a mission to unseat Ramaphosa to be the president of the ANC, which Mbalula is eyeing after Ramaphosa has served his second term. Speaking to the media yesterday, Lesufi denied that he had set his eyes on becoming the president of the ANC, saying he was still on the learning path.

“I have said publicly that I have no interest in leading the ANC at that level… I am still wet behind my ears. “I don’t think that where we are, a person of my calibre can be utilised to lead the ANC. I think there are better leaders that can take the ANC to the next level,” Lesufi said. “It might be an interpretation that went wrong on the basis of a podcast that I participated in or my desire to rectify the accusations that were posted by the leader of the DA. I felt I had the right to rectify those and after that I think other people misinterpreted that. Either I’m launching a campaign or undermining the leadership of the ANC… I wouldn’t do that,” Lesufi added.

He was referring to accusations by DA leader John Steenhuisen that he was defying ANC leadership on GNU. Lesufi has sparked controversy, following the May 29 elections, when he offered the DA only three seats in his 10-member executive, despite Ramaphosa’s call for a more inclusive national coalition. The Government of Provincial Unity failed as a result of the DA's rejection of the offer.