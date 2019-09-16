Panyaza Lesufi vowed to donate R50 000 together with his friends to the family of a car guard that was killed by a motorist in Springs in 2018. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC of Education and Youth Development Panyaza Lesufi vowed to donate R50 000 together with his friends to the family of a car guard that was killed by a motorist in Springs in 2018. Lesufi announced his decision on Twitter after the family of Vusi Mgiqwa was reported to have accepted a compensation of R50 000 from Lukas Van Der Merwe.

“This one, allegedly killed a car guard and then offers R50K to the family so that the court can be lenient. I’ve decided together with my friends to donate R50K to the family so that they can return the ‘blood money’ to the alleged killer! #BlackLivesAreNotCheap,” Lesufi tweeted.

Mgiqwa, who was a car guard, was attacked by Van Der Merwe after he allegedly yelled at Mgiqwa, telling him to control the ‘f*cking’ vehicles in the parking lot. After Mgiqwa replied, claiming it is his job and he will sort it out, he was attacked and was left unconscious.

According to Sowetan, Mgiqwa’s family agreed to take R50 000 compensation from Van Der Merwe following a discussion with his legal representative.

It is understood that as part of a plea bargain, a settlement that was made by Van Der Merwe’s legal team and Mgiqwa’s family was with the National Prosecuting Authority for consideration.

Vusi’s sister Jabulile Mgaqwi confirmed that she has received several calls from people who are willing to make donations, but could not confirm if any of them have proceeded with transaction.

She added that she only knew about the said compensation on Friday and the only thing she wanted was for Van Der Merwe to tell them as to what he did to Mgaqwi.

Lesufi’s tweet reached 3000 likes and over 1700 retweets in just two hours.

