Paralympian and BGT star launch #StepItUp dance challenge for clubfoot treatment

Non-profit organisation, STEPS, has joined forces with Paralympic Mpumelelo Mhlongo and professional dancer, Musa Motha, to raise funds in support of clubfoot treatment through the #StepItUp dance challenge. The dance challenge campaign, which will be administered by STEPS, aims to raise over R300 000 for clubfoot treatment during this National Disability Rights Awareness Month.

National Disability Rights Awareness Month is annually celebrated in November. Clubfoot is a deformity in which an infant’s foot is severely twisted inward and pointed upward, making the foot rigid and unable to return to the correct position. Research reported that clubfoot is common in the Southern and East African region, affecting about 1 in 500 children; while there are 2 000 cases in South Africa.

This year’s #StepItUp dance challenge is driven by the empowering message “I Am Possible”. The theme celebrates last year’s challenge, where participants managed to raise over R230 000. Moreover, Mhlongo commended STEPS’ efforts in raising awareness about the medical condition.

The gold medallist was born with clubfoot condition. “I have been incredibly fortunate to be a firsthand witness of the phenomenal work STEPS does. It has fundamentally changed my outlook on life. It serves as a reminder of how easily we can beat the odds and empower the children of today to be the future leaders that we need for South Africa to realise its potential,” said Mhlongo. Motha, who was a finalist at “Britain’s Got Talent”, echoed Mhlongo’s words.

“I often say Musa doesn’t believe in the word impossible; I break the word into two, ‘IM’ and ‘POSSIBLE’. This sends the message that everything is possible if you really try hard,” said Motha. Motha lost his left leg to cancer when he was just 10 years old. Since introducing the Ponseti method in the country, the founder of STEPS, Karen Moss, has facilitated Ponseti training in Botswana, Namibia, and the Seychelles.

The Ponseti method is a manipulative technique that uses a series of casts and braces to gradually move the foot into the correct position. “In running this NPO, I’ve seen far too often how children and adults with clubfoot are shunned by their families and communities, wrongly believing it to be an untreatable disability. At STEPS, we are committed to changing that narrative, educating people that clubfoot doesn’t have to be a lifelong disability if effectively treated,” said Moss. As the only organisation in South Africa dedicated to supporting children with clubfoot deformity, the dance challenge would spark conversation and educate the public.

“The #StepItUp Challenge is more than just a dance; it’s a movement to raise awareness about clubfoot and its solutions and the ‘I Am Possible’ message emphasises that clubfoot should never limit a child’s potential. “By promoting the safe, non-invasive Ponseti method, we aim to raise crucial funds, allowing children to walk, run, attend school, play sports, and fully embrace life — including the joy of dancing,” said Moss. The campaign will culminate in a fun in-person activation at Blue Route Mall in Cape Town on December 7, where participants can partake in the #StepItUp challenge with Mhlongo himself.