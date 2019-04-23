A torched mobile classroom at Oakdale Secondary School. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A parent at Oakdale Secondary has taken people on a virtual tour of the school where a classroom was burnt during a protest for better infrastructure last week. The video was posted by Ashely Botha on the Latest Ennerdale News Facebook page with the caption: So if I was a learner I don't see the use of going to school especially if it's in this state so to those who don't see the reason for the protest... Say something now".

In the video, the woman says she's the mother of two pupils at the school. She starts by trying to describe conditions at the school but abandons that attempt and rather lets the video do the talking.

"I don't want to talk about it, I just want you to see," she says.

She also says the video will give people an idea as to why the pupils, who were later joined by the community, protested over the condition of their school in which a mobile classroom was torched.

The school was also shutdown.

"We don't say they should burn classes and school but I want you to see why these children are going on the way they do," she says.

The video then shows a mobile classroom whose roof was blown off last year and is yet to be replaced.

The woman also shows how there's no paving in the school yard but just gravel everywhere.

"There's no paving or nothing imagine if it rains with all the mud and stuff...this is a disaster."

She also shows broken windows and another classroom, made of brick and mortar, that does not have a roof.

Inside the classroom is a mess of collapsed ceiling that is all over the floor.

"This is a class where the children are supposed to learn. This was not burnt down (during the protest), it (is like this) because of the heavy storm last year October. Look at this mess and nothing has been done since October. Is it fair?

There is overgrown grass in front of the classes and the lady taking the video says: "Look at the grass. This is really a bush".

A pupil clad in the school uniform then says: "That is why they call this Oakdale Secondary Zoo."

The burnt mobile classroom is also a pile of messy debris on the ground.

There was no school on Tuesday as the shutdown continues.

The Gauteng Department of Education has stated that it will build a new school to replace the current one. However, spokesperson Steve Mabona could not say when construction would take place or when the school would be completed as the Department of Infrastructure Development did not tell them.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a budget to build a new school has been approved.

“We have committed that a budget to replace Oakdale Secondary School has been approved and as such this school will be replaced."



