Parents looking for Grade 1 and 8 Gauteng placement in 2024 discouraged from using internet cafés when applying

Johannesburg - Parents looking for placement in Grades 1 and 8 in the coming year have been discouraged from using internet cafés when applying online for placement for their children. The plea was made by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane earlier today as he announced the official starting date for the online admission period for 2024 and the changes in the application process at a briefing at Rand Park High School.

According to the MEC, the online admission period for Grades 1 and 8 will be open from June 15 at 8am and close on July 14 at midnight, giving parents one month to apply for space. Chiloane said the system had been greatly improved as his department conducted assessments of the system and identified various areas for improvement through consultations with school leadership, governing bodies and other stakeholders operating with the system. He said one thing that had been improved was the capacity of the system to take applications per minute, and that they would also have a single application process.

Last year, the department had a two-phased approach for learners already within the system, which gave them preference to apply only after opening the process for others in the public education system. However, this year Chiloane said the department would have one process for everyone to apply on the same day. The system is expected to accept 40 000 applications per minute, with the hope that it will be able to process at least 500 000 within 10 minutes.