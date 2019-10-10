A poll reveals that 82% of parents with youngsters at British secondary schools struggle, with physics, maths and chemistry proving to be the most baffling.
Nearly two-thirds have encouraged their child to ask someone else for help or to figure it out for themselves.
On Thursday morning Radis 702's Bongnani Bingwa told his listeners how some of his daughter's Maths homework stumped him. This, he said, was despite the fact that he had done Mathematics all the way to Matric.
Some of his listeners said they were in the same boat and were very frustrated.