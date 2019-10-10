Parents struggling with Maths, Science turn to private tutors for lessons









Many parents said they had hired a private tutor, or would consider consulting one for themselves. Parents with a shaky grasp of maths and science are turning to private tutors to help them understand their children’s homework. A poll reveals that 82% of parents with youngsters at British secondary schools struggle, with physics, maths and chemistry proving to be the most baffling. Nearly two-thirds have encouraged their child to ask someone else for help or to figure it out for themselves. On Thursday morning Radis 702's Bongnani Bingwa told his listeners how some of his daughter's Maths homework stumped him. This, he said, was despite the fact that he had done Mathematics all the way to Matric. Some of his listeners said they were in the same boat and were very frustrated.

There is an app called ”Photo Math” it saved me from the embarrassment. Works like a charm. — GT_Modise (@GladwinModise) October 10, 2019

According to the poll, Many parents admitted they had watched YouTube videos, with two-thirds of the 1600 parents surveyed saying it helped them get to grips with what their children were supposed to be learning. And more than a quarter said they would consider hiring a tutor for their child, though most said they would enlist extra help “only if they are really struggling”.

At some point I hired a tutor who came to the house 2-3 times a week. Due to finances now we Google and ask friends. This is for Grade 7 and 9. KuRough — Macy Parker (@MacyPar38002758) October 10, 2019

Last year, Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker called homework “a waste of time”, claiming it “brings stress to the home, stress to the child, stress to the parents and stress to the parent-child relationship”.

Alex Dyer, founder of Tutor House, said: “There are a number of reasons why parents find it difficult to help their kids with homework.

“Communication between schools and parents is often minimal, so they worry about teaching their child the wrong thing, and in a world of distracting stimuli, getting children engaged and focused on homework can be a problem.”