Parents threaten private school with legal action over 'inadequate' online lessons

The national lockdown has left parents at a private school at their wits’ end, threatening the institution with legal action. Parents at the British International Preparatory School have complained about a lack of communication from the institution and how online classes have been inadequate during lockdown - shifting the bulk of the work to them, instead of teachers. This week, parents have cried foul over the school sending them a communication that classes would resume on Monday, but without a detailed plan on how social distancing or safety would be enforced during the school day. The letter from principal Dr Garth Thompson said some of the measures that would be put in place from Monday include the screening of everyone who entered the school, sanitising of pupils’ hands and increased supervision in classes and on the playground to ensure social distancing. Pupils in Grades 1, 6 and 7 are the first cohorts going back to class at the institution.

But one parent said: “The principal didn’t discuss this with us at all. We were just surprised to receive the letter that children must be back at school on Monday. Since the lockdown started, the school has not been communicating with parents. We have had to do the bulk of the work while teachers are paid their full salaries.”

The school costs R76920 a year for nursery school and R107580 a year for Grade 7.

On May13, parent and lawyer Subash Dowlath served the school with a letter of demand over online classes.

In the letter, Dowlath, who was acting on behalf of parents, said attempts to facilitate learning online had been dismal and they wanted to “review the draconian one-way communication” from the school.

British International College’s Group Director of Studies, Claudia Meyer, said it was untrue that they had reduced the amount of teaching time.

“The school did not cut hours. There were five hours of work uploaded per day. One live Zoom lesson per class per day. We could not schedule more than an hour per day as many families could not make more than this amount of time available for live lessons due to families sharing a single computer (laptop) and connection.”

Meyer said they added two pre-recorded lessons to create flexibility, and that teachers were available via email.

She said the school would send extra communication about safety measures they are taking.

Meyer said: “We have also very clearly stated that parents have the right to decide if they wanted to return their children to campus or not.”