Parents urged to protect their children after string of rape, GBV cases

Different reports from the Limpopo police have painted a grim picture of the prevalence of GBV. The police in Northam have nabbed a 29-year-old man suspected of raping a minor, a 15-year-old girl, on Saturday, January 27.

On Friday night, January 26, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly drinking liquor at a restaurant in Northam, outside Thabazimbi in Waterberg District, with her boyfriend, two other friends, and a couple. It is claimed that on the same night, the victim and her friends left the tavern for Northam Block 7 while all of them were inebriated and then proceeded to one of their friends’ houses and slept in the same room. It is said the victim’s boyfriend awoke early the morning and left her napping. The victim claimed she was astonished on Saturday morning, January 27, at around 5am to discover that another man had slept with her while he was naked and she was also naked, and that she felt that she had just had sexual intercourse without consent since she was drunk.

A case of rape was reported at Northam police station and was later transferred to the Thabazimbi Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigations. The suspect was traced and arrested on Saturday, January 27. In another reported incident, a young girl was allegedly raped by an unknown suspect at Gabaza Village outside Tzaneen in Mopani District. The complainant alleged that on Friday, January 26, at around 6pm to 7pm, she left the victim home alone. When she came back to bathe her, the girl complained about pain in her genitals.

When the complainant checked the victim’s genitals, she saw blood stains. Reports say that the victim was taken to the nearby hospital for a medical examination, and the results came back positive that there was penetration. The case was reported at Make police station and transferred to the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigations.