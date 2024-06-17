Parliament stretches inclusivity pool by swearing in lesbian MP

Pride month, which annually takes place in June is a period where the rainbow community queer people’s rights are celebrated. On Friday, amid the first sitting of the National Assembly at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, members of Parliament saw the swearing in of LGBTQIA+ activist Steve Letsike.

Letsike, accompanied by other MPs, stood before Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, taking her oath that she will serve the people of South Africa with integrity and adhere to the rule of law and the Constitution. Speaking to various media outlets, Letsike noted an active presence of the queer community in Parliament displays that the Constitution is inclusive of all societal groups, especially the vulnerable and marginalised groups. She said being sworn in as a lesbian woman, stretches the representation pool of LGBTQIA+ persons in political spaces and in particular, executive political positions.

“A fundamental thing here is zero tolerance of disrespect by neither public servant, who will disrespect our Constitution. The rights of LGBTQIA+ persons are human rights and our Constitution promises and guarantees that every South African shall be treated with integrity. I want the same for the LGBTQI community, for women and children, including men and young people,” said Letsike. Letsike emphasised the significance of solidarity between South Africa and intercontinental countries in order to protect and enhance civic education in terms of the human rights of marginalised groups. In countries such as Ghana, Zimbabwe and South Sudan, openly gay people are liable for imprisonment as identifying as an LGBTQ is considered illegal. “Education for marginalised groups must be at the centre of our work, and we have the opportunity to advance, teach and protect the freedoms of these communities.

“We must also teach and educate at an international-level by joining hands of solidarity in South Sudan and Congo, similar to how we are supportive of Palestine. People stood with us when we were under the apartheid regime, because of the colonial legacy,” said Letsike. A host of queer organisations congratulated Letsike’s political milestone, such as Access Chapter 2. “Access Chapter 2 would like to congratulate our founding executive director for being sworn in as a member of Parliament,” the organisation wrote on Facebook. Another organisation, OUT LGBT Well-Being, added on Facebook: “OUT LGBT Well-Being extends heartfelt congratulations to Steve Letsike on her swearing-in as a member of Parliament on Friday during International Pride Month. We are immensely proud of your achievement today and wish you all the best in this exciting new chapter.”