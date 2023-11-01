Parties weigh in on their expectations ahead of medium-term budget policy statement

Labour, civil society and opposition political parties are awaiting this afternoon’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The EFF said the party would not accept any budget cuts which have contributed to the country’s economic woes.

“The EFF will reject any attempts to continue with irrational and senseless budget cuts and austerity measures that are not informed by any empirical basis. Instead these budget cuts are driven by dangerous ideas that have not worked here, and have not worked anywhere in the world. Experience demonstrates that budget cuts and austerity measures have a negative impact on the economy, especially economies that are in stagnation and without hope of any growth prospects,” the EFF said on Tuesday. Labour group, the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), has appealed to the minister to reflect on the daily reality of South Africans face as he delivers his speech this evening. With rising food and fuel prices, the minister is expected, through his budget, to help steer the economy in the right direction.

Fedusa spokesperson Betty Moleya said: “We have witnessed over the years how the government’s approach which seeks to rein in spending has failed to produce the desired outcomes, with the consequences felt in public services and the overall economic stability of the country. “Fedusa is concerned about similar announcements that are likely to be the focal point of the MTBPS presentation. We maintain our stance that South Africa is a developing country with the intention to build a capable state, and that cannot be achieved when public services are continuously in the firing line when economic crisis knocks at our door.” The DA has proposed targeted cuts to government expenditure, including a three-year wage freeze for public servants not covered by the occupation-specific dispensation, which covers professionals such as teachers and nurses.