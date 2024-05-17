Party founder Moodley, son probed for bribes

NGO Right to Justice has called on Police Investigative Ipid and the Directorate on Specialised Crime (the Hawks) to investigate KwaZulu-Natal businessman-turned-politician Roy Moodley and his son, Selvan Moodley, for interference in the ordinary duty of the SAPS and the use of money to secure access and social protection from members of the security cluster; ie the Hawks. Roy Moodley is the founder of the African Movement Congress, a little-known party started in KZN, while his son manages many of the family businesses.

Right to Justice said the allegations about the Moodleys had reached fever pitch and needed to be addressed in earnest. The NGO has written to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, seeking an investigation on the Moodleys. “For us it is simple, the Hawks and NPA will investigate. Ipid will investigate officially but we will also rely on the services of private investigator Paul O’Sullivan to uncover more. From there on, we’re going straight to court,” Lonwabo Mtyando said.

“While it has long been alleged that Moodley has control of some personnel within the SAPS, the allegation must be acutely investigated and concomitant action be taken against Selvan and his father should it be found that they contravened the law.” Moodley senior is no stranger to controversy. Three years after the Durban High Court ordered the eThekwini municipality to reopen a controversial R85 million-a-month security tender, by 2020 it has still not done so. The beneficiary of the stalled tender seemed to be Roy Moodley and eight other companies. Moodley’s Royal Security.

In 2010, Royal was awarded a series of tenders, totalling R471m, by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), according to the evidence presented to the Zondo Commission. “The popular allegation that the Moodleys ‘holds members of SAPS and minister Bheki Cele by the ba**s’ is an insult to this hard-won Constitutional democracy. These sentiments must be explored in reference to the rule of law with the aim of combating the residue of State Capture and corruption. We have also written to NDPP Shamila Batohi and have reached out to NGO OUTA to join us in our bid to see accountability. “It is the sadness of many South Africans that so long after the completion of the Zondo Commission’s work, many alleged peddlers of State Capture have not had their day in court,” Mtyando said.