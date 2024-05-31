Party mum over performance

The Economic Freedom Fighters have remained mum over its poor showing at the polls. With more than 63% of the voting districts having been accounted for, the red berets have refused to address the elephant in the room with party spokesperson, Sixolisile Gcilishe saying they would comment on the numbers at another time.

However, South Africans and political commentators have had varying views on the cause of the party’ less than stellar performance at the elections. The red berets are now finding the going getting tougher with each vote count. Some commentators attribute the party’s poor performance to its immigration policy and failure to address the issue of illegal immigrants and their contribution to crime and other social ills. Speaking to The Star from the IEC results centre in Midrand, political analyst Lukhanyo Mnguni said the MK Party factor was one of the biggest political massacres which not only ate into the ANC voter support, but also that of the red berets.

Mnguni added that, the issue of the buses and the firing of more than 100 EFF leaders for their failure to secure buses to the party’ 2023 10th year celebrations at the EFF rally at FNB stadium was the biggest contributor to the party’ poor showing at the polls, especially in provinces like KZN where the EFF had been making inroads. Mnguni also added that another big factor was the party ending its pact with the IFP. One of these is Vusi Khoza who support base was big in KZN.

“The dismissal of Vusi Khoza and others for failing to secure buses for the party’ 10th-year-celebrations (was a major factor). Secondly, one of the issues that affected the EFF is and was a big blunder for them is pulling out of their arrangement with the IFP in the local municipalities. “Their antagonism towards the IFP may well have angered some people. That was a change of strategy because you will remember when the EFF was formed in 2013, one of the tasks by Julius Malema and others was to go and apologise to former IFP leader, Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi,’’ he said. Also reacting to the DA’s poor showing, content creator Jamie Mighti said the issue with the EFF performance had nothing to do with its open border and pro-immigration policy but had to do with other factors.

“I do not think that this has to do with the immigration policy. If that was the case, the Patriotic Alliance and ActionSA would have done well at the polls. The biggest part of the EFF’s performance is more about the emergence of the MK Party which has taken votes from both the ANC and the EFF, especially in KZN province,” he said. The party has refused to comment on the numbers that continue to show its decline in popularity in spite of filling of stadiums across the county. On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema thanked South Africans who voted for the party, in spite of the poor showing.