Irene Disemelo, who was injured when the Taxify she was in crashed. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - E-hailing company, Taxify - now known as Bolt - has been thrown under the spotlight after one of its drivers crashed into a stationary vehicle while allegedly speeding and busy on his phone. In addition to that, he is alleged to have not tried to get help for his passenger after the crash.

According to the passenger, Irene Disemelo, she requested a ride from Athol to Olivedale at around 7.46pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Disemelo said when she got to the ride, she exchanged greetings with the driver who identified himself as Paul and driving a silver grey Toyota Etios with the registration number HS 60 XL GP.

Disemelo added that she started feeling unsafe as soon as the driver asked her how much was her trip and which payment method she was using.

“He asked me what payment method I am using and I said card. He then asked why am I using card. I told him I always use card as I don’t carry cash with me,” she said.

Irene Disemelo's injuries after a Taxify/Bolt driver she claims was on his phone and speeding crashed into a stationary vehicle .

She added that the driver told her that her trip fare of between R92 to R115 was a small amount and she should have cash for it.

“Whilst we were having this conversation I sent my friend a message at 7.48pm making him aware of my location as I was not feeling safe in this Taxify,” she said.

“My friend immediately called me to have a conversation just so the driver could be aware that someone knows that I am in a Taxify and where I am headed,” she added.

Disemelo said seconds after the phone call her ride was involved in an accident and the driver did not report the incident or contact the emergency services.

“I could see the accident about to happen and I shouted ‘stop!’ three time. The driver was on his phone and so distracted that he could not hear my scream,” she said.

According to Disemelo, the driver was speeding and busy on his phone when he drove into a stationary vehicle.

"I felt so hopeless because that was not an accident; it was negligence. Had he not been on his phone we wouldn’t have crashed.

Disemelo said she was admitted to hospital together with the occupants of the other vehicle.

She added that when approached by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) the driver said the vehicle in front of them had made a sudden stop.

“ When I told them that was not true he was on his phone he accused me and said he was looking for my address he had to be on his phone, which is a lie, because my end location was made available to him when I got into the ride. He had my address ,” she said.

She added that the accident report was taken and she was advised by Bramley police to go and report the incident at the Marlboro police station.

Bolt have since contacted Disemelo to check if she was well and said they would deal with the driver.

"However Bolt should be held accountable, because they allowed such a person to be on the road. The worse part is that the driver did not once check if I am okay, or the people he crashed into he didn’t apologize. That’s because he never valued my life," she said.

Disemelo’s incident led to some social media users lashing out on the company for their alleged ill-mannered drivers and poor customer service given to passengers.

The Star requested a comment from Taxify/Bolt but they had not responded at the time of publication.

The Star