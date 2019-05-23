physical science teacher Pfarelo Mphaphuli returned from a 45-day expedition across the African continent researching best practices in education, as well as observing leadership programmes and boarding house systems. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Seven countries, 12 schools, 45 days and one teacher’s dedication and love for his profession: That was St Stithian’s Boys College physical science teacher Pfarelo Mphaphuli's trek across the continent in a quest to learn best practices in education. And now he is back in the country and ready to implement all that he learnt.

Mphaphuli has always been passionate about learning from other teachers. In 2013, he applied to go and visit schools in India and Dubai so he could learn their teaching methods.

Now he thought it was time to turn to African schools for wisdom.

“I have seen how they teach in India and Dubai so I wanted to compare and share good ideas with our African teachers,” Mphaphuli said.

He applied to the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) and was granted visitorship.

“When I did my research into flying into different countries, it was very difficult and expensive. So that’s when I decided, if I drove, it would be a good idea,” he said.

He got a sponsorship for an Isuzu bakkie.

For the trip, Mphaphuli visited Kenya, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and Rwanda and went to 12 schools. He left South Africa on March 20 and returned on May 4.

“The trip was about 13 200km,” he said.

Mphaphuli, who has been a teacher for 24 years, said in all the countries, he visited schools similar to St Stithian’s.

“The fees were not cheap and the class sizes, the maximum was 18. Some of the things I noticed were that in some of the schools, learners don’t wear uniform,” Mphaphuli said.

He said when it came to physical science lessons, he realised our teaching methods were different.

“Their lessons have a lot of experiments. In each and every section which they do, they make sure they start with an experiment. Here in South Africa, we teach physical science with chemistry, but in all the schools I visited they teach chemistry and physical science - not as one subject. Since they are two subjects, it means they go deeper into the matters,” Mphaphuli said.

He said one of the things he will implement in his lessons was to share lesson plans with learners.

“It happens a lot in science and maths that when you are teaching, learners will ask why they are learning this and where they will use it in life. What they do in most of the schools I visited is that, at the beginning of the lesson, they put out the learning objectives.

“So learners know how the lesson connects to what they learnt already and in the future. With us, only the teacher will know the teaching objectives,” he said.

“The tour was mainly for my personal and professional growth. I will be sharing this information with Isasa affiliated schools and the schools I visited,” said Mphaphuli.