Pastor Mboro defends his right to pray in court amidst legal troubles

The criminal case against Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, his son Revival, and bodyguard Vincent Baloyi has been transferred to the Palm Ridge Regional Court for a trial date. This development follows the State’s announcement that it is ready for trial after concluding its investigations.

The trio is set to appear in court on November 26, with Mboro currently out on bail and his co-accused released on warning. They face serious charges, including kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons, and assault, although some charges were dropped when the case was moved to Schedule 1. During a recent court session, Mboro, surrounded by members of his Incredible Happenings Church, attempted to pray before his appearance. Magistrate Ipfi Mammburu reprimanded him, questioning his behaviour and instructing him to focus on the court proceedings.

“What is happening with accused number 1? It seems like you are not listening. Please, my good sir, you cannot pray when the court is in session,” Mammburu stated, emphasising the importance of adhering to court decorum. Mboro’s legal representative, Advocate Phillip Dhlamini, informed the magistrate that they had not yet received a charge sheet. However, Mammburu clarified that the day’s proceedings were solely about transferring the case to the Regional Court for trial. Dhlamini acknowledged this, and the matter was subsequently adjourned.

Mboro later expressed his frustration outside the court, asserting that there is no legitimate case against him. “Today we were just getting a transfer. I did that last time with the previous magistrates... I have a right to pray anywhere,” he said. He further claimed that he has endured abuse and faced an unlawful arrest, highlighting the destruction of his church and the loss of valuable sound equipment.