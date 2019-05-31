Nelspruit - Police have arrested a 22 year old man for the murders of two young girls two months after a mob torched two men to death after a sangoma revealed them as the killers. A pastor and his nephew were attacked by the mob, burnt to death and their houses torched after the sangoma that the community had asked for assistance in finding the killers pointed them out as the perpetrators.

However, in a twist of events, Tshepiso Mokoena was linked to the murders of the girls on Tuesday.

This was after police questioned him about the murder of his 20 year old girlfriend Khensani Sambo who had been reported missing on March 26 at Shabalala Trust, near Hazyview in March.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said police investigation pointed towards Mokoena who was later arrested.

“He pointed out the place where the body had been dumped and indeed it was found, though at an advanced stage of decomposition,” Bhembe added.

Mokoena was also questioned about the two girls who were found dead in a ditch in April and who are related to him.

Bhembe said it was alleged that the two girls were last seen on April 23 playing near their home and their bodies were found in a ditch the following morning at Mganduzweni Trust in Masoyi near White River.

No body parts were missing from the two bodies and the younger girl had allegedly been raped.

“Contrary to popular belief by some community members at the time that some body parts were missing, no single body part was found to be missing except for the fact that the younger girl had allegedly been raped,” Bhembe said.

Bhembe added that a sangoma was consulted by members of the community to find answers regarding the murders of the siblings.

The sangoma, however, is alleged to have falsely accused two men, a local pastor and his nephew as the ones responsible for the murders.

“After consultation, the community soon burnt the two men to death and torched their houses as well in an apparent act of vigilantism,” Bhembe said.

Bhembe said police investigations were underway to verify claims made by the suspect that he had taken the two victims and handed them over to some other people just before they were found dead. He did not say who those people are, Bhembe said.

On the day that Mokoena was arrested, community members burnt his house.

Mokoena briefly appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Sambo. He was expected to appear again on 05 June.

No one has been arrested for the murders of the pastor and his nephew and police appealed on anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Captain Timothy Mushwana on 082 449 0223 or the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.