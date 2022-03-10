’Pastors wives’ know how to weave a story

The first season’s success left viewers wanting more as Pastors' Wives hit TV screens in early 2021, with a consistent social media trend and high ratings. The show features the wives of prominent pastors from across the continent who are notorious for “less than Christian-like” actions.

Some notable moments include the controversial exotic dancer party hosted by Phume Khethang and Innocent Sadiki, and the epic showdown between Nandipha Mlombi and Anietie Ezeimo. On March 17, Pastors’ Wives season 2 the reunion will unpack many unseen incidents and behind-the-scenes drama. The filming of the second season ran smoothly for all wives but one. A physical altercation took place between Mlombi and a member of the production team.

Mlombi physically attacked this person, pulling their hair and dragging them to the ground. She was required to issue a formal apology before attending the reunion shoot. Part of the topic of conversation at the reunion was the altercation and the effect that it had on not only the production member, but the cast at large. Mlombi was effectively outed from their inner circle and only confronted the other wives on the day of the reunion shoot.

“As a woman, a wife, a mother, and a Christian, I have reflected on the circumstances that led up to that incident and have come to realise that I could have handled my frustrations better,“ she said. The upcoming episode of the reunion is expected to show Mlombi giving a heartfelt apology to the whole cast and the producer. “Honey’s commissioning editor, Keneilwe Senyatsi, said the second season was quite different to the first.

