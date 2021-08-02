Patient dies at Helen Joseph’s waiting room after being ’ignored for 24 hours’

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a patient whose body was allegedly found where her mother had left her the previous day at Helen Joseph Hospital. Allegations are alleged are that Sichelesile Dube, 26, had been ignored in a waiting room for 24 hours.

“The department has noted with sadness the reported incident of the death of a 26-year-old patient at Helen Joseph Hospital. An update will be provided … We wish to convey our sincere condolences to the patient’s family,” said departmental spokesperson Motatalele Modiba. It is not yet know what led to Dube’s death but her mother Nqobile has since warned about the lack of care at the hospital, saying she had found her daughter dead in a wheelchair, exactly where she had been left the day before. In a video report by Eyewitness News, Nqobile said she arrived at the hospital with her daughter on July 26 at 1pm and was told to wait for a doctor.

She said at 9pm, she was told to leave the hospital and that her daughter would be admitted. “I requested to stay overnight with my daughter because she could not do anything for herself, but I was told that the hospital did not allow escorts at that time and I should either wait outside or go home,” said Dube. The next day, she arrived at the hospital at 5pm and found her daughter in a wheelchair, in the same place that she had left her the day before.

Dube explained that Sichelesile’s mouth and eyes were open. “I called her by her name and she was not responding. I tried moving her from the chair, but her body was tense, which to me was an indication that she had been dead for a while. “I tried asking a nurse for her help, because I hoped that she was not yet dead, but the nurse told me that she was busy. I begged her for a second time, but she insisted that she was busy and could not attend to my daughter.” Trying to withhold her tears, Dube said what had happened to her daughter was painful and that nothing would bring her back. She then warned others to pay careful attention to their friends and family who are patients at the hospital.