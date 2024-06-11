Patriotic Alliance collapses structures in five provinces

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has moved to disband provincial and local government structures in five provinces after the results of the recent elections. McKenzie has called for a time of self-reflection before the next local government elections in two years.

“This is a time for introspection. The survival of the PA depends on the results; without results, we die. We carry the hopes of a nation and we dare not fail. PA will bounce back stronger and ready for 2026 local government elections in these five provinces. We will not give up on our patriots there,” he said. In a statement released on Monday, the party’s secretary general, Chinelle Stevens, said the PA would be disbanding provincial and local government structures in KZN, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the Free State where the party had not done well in the national provincial elections of May 29. “Following the outcomes of the 2024 national and provincial elections, the national executive committee of the party sat down to evaluate the performance of the party across all provinces and various decisions have been taken. As per the presidents live last night (Sunday), five provincial, regional and ward structures are disbanded with immediate effect,” said Stevens.

Stevens added that a date would be communicated about when the executive committee would visit each province to assess the structures. “All councillors and political appointees will also be evaluated and possibly restructured after a sit down with the leadership,” said Stevens. In a statement, the party said it was committed to the Government of National Unity, adding that the “snakes” in the ANC were trying hard to convince the PA to stay out of the GNU.