Paul Mashatile faces corruption allegations amid ANC leadership uncertainty

Deputy President Paul Mashatile recently appeared before the ANC integrity commission to address corruption allegations stemming from his tenure as Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements. Mashatile is also under scrutiny after the DA filed a formal complaint with Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

Allegations include that he failed to disclose registrable interests providing incorrect or misleading information. The party further alleged that Mashatile misled Parliament over undeclared properties, including a R37 million Waterfall house, in Midrand, breaching the code of conduct by compromising the integrity of his office. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has intimated that they might be looking into charging Mashatile.

His appearance to the commission comes amid uncertainty over his potential succession to the presidency, with analysts suggesting he may face stiff competition against secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. The ANC national executive committee (NEC) resolved that members who failed to appear before the integrity commission would be referred to the national disciplinary committee. Experts have weighed in on Mashatile’s chances, citing concerns over his leadership qualities and the ANC’s need for leaders with a clear plan and track record.

Potential contenders, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and former treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, are mentioned. The future of the Government of National Unity (GNU) is hanging in the balance after the DA showed its intentions to occupy Mashatile’s position as deputy president of the country. This comes after widespread expectation for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce his Cabinet after negotiations with parties under the newly formed GNU.

Mashatile has been the deputy president to Ramaphosa for both party and country since the 2022 ANC elective conference where he was elected, replacing David Mabuza. The ANC, DA, and IFP recently formed a GNU following last month’s general elections where parties all failed to gain an outright majority, forcing them to work together in the ANC-led GNU. The Patriotic Alliance, the GOOD Party, and the PAC later joined the three. However, the list of political parties joining the newly formed government has been increasing recently, with the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), United Democratic Movement (UDM), RISE Mzansi and Al Jama-ah being the latest to sign up, leaving the DA, which is the second strongest party in the arrangement following the ANC, frustrated.

A letter written by the DA’s federal chairperson Helen Zille, addressed to Mbalula and doing the rounds on social media on Monday, states that the party was now looking to occupy 12 positions in the Cabinet, including the position of Mashatile. Zille in the letter that laid bare the party’s demands if they were to stay in the GNU, saying that she was designated to write on behalf of DA leader John Steenhuisen. “Our decision on whether to join such a government will, in the end, depend on our ability to effect such change…. The election result requires that power be shared in a new government. That means power cannot continue to reside solely with the ANC,” Zille wrote.

She wrote that the DA and ANC were the biggest parties. “This would then be required to sacrifice posts proportionally to an ‘inclusivity pot’ … The Cabinet positions the DA holds should rightly include the post of deputy president, as is standard practice in similar governments around the world. “We can only agree to give up that post if it is replaced with both a Minister in the Presidency, who is also designated as the leader of government business and participates fully in the policy development and monitoring responsibilities of the Presidency, and a deputy minister of finance, who participates fully in the development of the Budget.”

In a statement by the ANC believed to be a response to the DA, it said the claims were “outlandish” and “outrageous”. Spokesperson for the party, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, wrote: “The ANC notes with concern that some parties have been making outlandish and outrageous demands for specific Cabinet positions in the media. Negotiating through leaking demands to the media is an act of bad faith and this practice will not help the cause of any party. It is only the president who has the final say on the appointment of his Cabinet. “The GNU cannot be held to ransom by any single party. The people need a government to be established sooner, rather than later.”