‘Pens down’ parties; underage boozing a worry after exams

Johannesburg - Buffalo City Metro Municipality (BCMM) in East London, Eastern Cape, has expressed concern about teenagers who drink excessively in the name of “pens-down” parties. This comes after hundreds of teenagers descended on the East London beachfront to celebrate the completion of their mid-year exams by consuming alcohol.

It is reported that Metro Law Enforcement had their hands full at the weekend when officers apprehended 15 drunk drivers. The Metro Law Enforcement had their hands full last night as hundreds of teenagers (approximately 700) descended on the beachfront. Roadblocks were set up along the beachfront area in Fleet Street, Esplanade, and Bowls Road, where officers arrested 15 drunk drivers," said BCMM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya. The municipality has also urged parents to monitor their children's whereabouts.

"The Metro is extremely disappointed with the attitude of some parents as they fail to control their children who drink excessively in the name of school exam ‘pens-down’. The Metro has issued several warnings to parents to be vigilant and monitor their children." Following the fatal incident that happened last year in Enyobeni Tavern, East London, that left more than 20 teenagers dead, fears have grown larger. The teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, reportedly died mysteriously in the early hours of June 26 last year, and to date, no one has been brought to justice.

It is always anticipated that the completion of exams will attract “pens-down” parties where minors consume alcohol without the knowledge of their parents. This has grown to be the norm, with each quarter reporting different incidents across the country. The Eastern Cape Liquor Board had also issued a strict warning about “pens-down” parties before examinations started.

While the Eastern Cape incident made headlines, other provinces, such as KwaZulu-Natal, also had fatalities owing to examination celebrations. ActionSA spoke about underage drinking after a case where three females, one of whom was a minor, died at the Razzmatazz Tavern in Hofmeyr after allegedly being trampled on in an apparent stampede last year. "Underage drinking is a serious social and public health problem in South Africa, and it is not given the attention and law enforcement it clearly requires."